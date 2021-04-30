SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A wildfire that killed two men and destroyed several homes in Solano County is now being called a murder cover-up by authorities.

Daniel and Kay Bone still can’t believe someone from their own family died in one of the worst fires in our region.

“I’ve kind of always been afraid of fire and when I think about him dying in one, it’s really hard,” said Kay Bone.

The death of James Leon Bone was already difficult to process, but now it’s even more disturbing.

According to investigators, the fire James died in was set on purpose by a man deputies say was trying to cover up the murder of Priscilla Castro., a woman who went missing in Vacaville last year.

“I was shocked like everybody else was. It was a tragic event and he lived at the property all of his life and I’m sure if he had to go, that would be the place for him to go,” Daniel Bone said.

The fire also killed Douglas Mai, who died on his property off Pleasants Valley Road.

According to an obituary, Douglas once served in the navy and was an assistant scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts.

As for James, Daniel says his cousin often kept to himself and loved being on the property where he ultimately died.

“James was a complex fella, he was kind of a hermit,” he said.

He knows there’s still a long road to healing as the investigation goes down a new path with both deaths now considered homicides.

“I spent 30 years as a police officer. I’m confident the courts and the sheriff’s office can handle this and we’ll just go along with whatever happens,” he said.