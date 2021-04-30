OAKDALE (CBS13) — Officers are warning drivers to avoid using Highway 108/120 between Oakdale and Knights Ferry due to a crash Friday morning.
The crash happened east of Lancaster Road and involved a major injury.READ MORE: Fire Rips Through Del Paso Heights Apartments, 1 Person Taken To Hospital
#TrafficAlert #KnightsFerry Traffic Incident on SR-120 at Kennedy Road. Roadway is blocked. Take alternate routes. No eto. pic.twitter.com/3YZfWKUc5d
— Caltrans District 10 (@CaltransDist10) April 30, 2021READ MORE: Calaveras County Wildfire That Prompted Evacuation Orders Now 15% Contained, Cal Fire Says
No other details about the crash have been released at the moment, but California Highway Patrol says the incident has prompted one-way traffic control for SR-108.
Drivers are being urged to take Orange Blossom Road or Highway 132 as an alternate.MORE NEWS: Major Measures Underway To Save California Salmon Population From Drought Conditions
It’s unclear when the crash will be cleared.