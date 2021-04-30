COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, Oakdale News, stanislaus county

OAKDALE (CBS13) — Officers are warning drivers to avoid using Highway 108/120 between Oakdale and Knights Ferry due to a crash Friday morning.

The crash happened east of Lancaster Road and involved a major injury.

READ MORE: Fire Rips Through Del Paso Heights Apartments, 1 Person Taken To Hospital

No other details about the crash have been released at the moment, but California Highway Patrol says the incident has prompted one-way traffic control for SR-108.

Drivers are being urged to take Orange Blossom Road or Highway 132 as an alternate.

MORE NEWS: Major Measures Underway To Save California Salmon Population From Drought Conditions

It’s unclear when the crash will be cleared.