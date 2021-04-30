OROVILLE (CBS13) – Two people from Oroville are accused of following an elderly Redding woman home from the casino and robbing her of her winnings at gunpoint, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday.

Timothy Wilt, 33, and Allissa Long, 24, were arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of robbery, making criminal threats, elder abuse and conspiracy. Long is being held on $50,000 bail while Wilt is being held without bail due to a probation violation.

Surveillance footage shows the pair following the woman, 74, out of the casino to her car and followed her out of the parking lot, according to the sheriff’s office. Additional surveillance and witness statements showed Wilt and Long gad followed her all the way to her Alee Lane home.

Wilt allegedly approached the victim armed as she parked at her home and demanded she give him an undisclosed amount of money won earlier at Win-River Casino or he would shoot her, investigators said. A struggle began for the woman’s purse and Wilt allegedly dragged her out of her vehicle before taking off with the purse and getting in a waiting vehicle driven by Long.

The robbery happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, authorities said.

Once Wilt and Long were identified as suspects, they were tracked down to an apartment complex in Red Bluff. Investigators said Wilt’s vehicle, used in the robbery, was located in the area.

Though law enforcement officials learned which apartment unit they were in, Wilt and Long refused to come out. The sheriff’s office said the pair eventually exited the apartment more than 30 mins later and were detained.

A search of the apartment reportedly uncovered evidence corroborating what was viewed in the surveillance footage from the casino and robbery.