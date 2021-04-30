REDDING (CBS13) — Deputies say a pair allegedly followed a Northern Californai casino winner home, then violently robbed her.
The robbery happened late Thursday night at a home along Alee Lane in Redding. The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says they found a 74-year-old robbery victim who also had a laceration to her arm.
Investigators believe the woman had just gotten home after winning an undisclosed amount of money from the Win-River Casino.
While still sitting in her car, a man armed with a handgun walked up to her, told her to give up the money, then grabbed her purse. A struggle ended with the woman being dragged out of her car – with the suspect running off with the purse to a waiting getaway car.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Timothy Wilt thanks to surveillance footage of him and another suspect, 24-year-old Allissa Long, following the victim to her car as she left the casino.
Witnesses and more surveillance footage also confirmed that Wilt’s car was following the woman back to her home.
Detectives later tracked the pair to an apartment complex in Red Bluff. The suspects initially refused to come out, but the sheriff’s office says the pair surrounded after about a half an hour.
Wilt and Long, who are Oroville residents, are facing charges of robbery, criminal threats, conspiracy, and elder abuse with great bodily injury.
Authorities have not said if they recovered the woman’s purse or casino winnings. The case remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office says.