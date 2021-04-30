WOODLAND (CBS13) — Police in Woodland are investigating a string of ATM robberies that have hit the city in recent weeks.
On Friday, Woodland police announced that there had been two robberies this week at the Yolo Federal Credit Union drive-up ATM along W. Main Street. Police say both incidents happened between 11 p.m. and just after midnight.
Both recent incidents also saw the suspect armed with either a gun or a knife, police say.
Investigators say there have been a total of four ATM robberies now over the past six weeks. Only three of those incidents, however, are believed to be similar.
Police urge people to use precaution and scan their surroundings when using an ATM, or even just avoid using one at night.