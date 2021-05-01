PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – A man is in custody for a deadly hit-and-run that happened on Broadway Drive in Placerville last weekend.
Efrain Gonzalez, 20, was arrested at his home on Friday and confessed to being the driver who fatally struck pedestrian Ronald Ameral on the night of April 23, the Placerville Police Department said on Saturday.
On the night of the collision, callers stated the driver had initially stopped but then sped away eastbound on Broadway Drive, according to police.
Ameral was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.
Evidence collected at the scene helped investigators identify the suspect vehicle as a 2007-08 Infiniti G5. That vehicle was located at Gonzalez's home and was confirmed to be his, police said.
Gonzalez was booked into the El Dorado County Jail for vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and the hit-and-run causing death. His bail was set at $225,000.