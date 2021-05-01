WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A speeding driver who rear-ended a parked car in West Sacramento and left a man hospitalized with severe injuries was charged with his fifth DUI, police said on Saturday.
Marshall Bradley, 24, of Sacramento, was determined to be driving under the influence of drugs and was booked into the Yolo County Jail on various charges.READ MORE: 'Justice System Has Failed Here': Scott Peterson's Sister-In-Law Says She Has Evidence That Could Exonerate Him
Due to Bradley’s history of DUIs, West Sacramento police said they worked with the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office to hold him on $150,000 bail so he remains off the streets while the investigation continues.READ MORE: Red Flag Warning Issued As Critical Fire Conditions Forecasted For Sacramento Valley
The victim in the crash, a 54-year-old man, was transported to UC Davis Medical Center for his injuries.MORE NEWS: Person Killed In Oak Park Shooting Identified As Elk Grove Teen
West Sacramento police said the man was sitting in the driver’s seat while on his lunch break when he was hit by Bradley. The crash happened at around noon on Friday along Industrial Boulevard.