SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teenager from Elk Grove was identified by a coroner as the person killed in an Oak Park shooting on Thursday.
According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, Ethan Hien Chang was the victim killed in a shooting at around 7:45 p.m. along 5th Avenue near McClatchy Park.
Chang was pronounced dead at the scene.
As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been announced and information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.