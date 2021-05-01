COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A teenager from Elk Grove was identified by a coroner as the person killed in an Oak Park shooting on Thursday.

According to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, Ethan Hien Chang was the victim killed in a shooting at around 7:45 p.m. along 5th Avenue near McClatchy Park.

Chang was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Saturday afternoon, no arrests have been announced and information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.