SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Forecasted gusty winds and low humidity early in the coming week bring the potential for critical wildfire weather, prompting the National Weather Service Sacramento to issue a Red Flag Warning for the Sacramento and northern San Joaquin valleys.
According to the NWS, the warning will be in effect from 11 a.m. Sunday to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Weather conditions will bring the potential for rapid fire spread and easier fire starts.
North winds are expected to reach speeds of up to 20 miles per hour with stronger gusts of up to 40 miles per hour in some areas.
Breezy northerly winds will be developing tomorrow and will continuing into early next week. This will bring critical fire weather conditions and a Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the area. Practice fire safety! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/FbSPhDxUBY
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) May 1, 2021
The Red Flag Warning comes a week after a late-season storm brought some much-needed rain and snow to the valley and Sierra.
Temperatures are forecasted to be in the low 90s through the first half of the week before dropping back down to the high-to-mid 80s through Friday.
The dry and warm weather has brought a seemingly earlier start to California’s wildfire season as numerous incidents have already begun to pop up, including the 160-acre Campo Fire in Calaveras County which was 55% contained as of 2:55 p.m. Saturday, according to Cal Fire.