By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two men were hospitalized after they were shot while driving Saturday night in Stockton, police said.

The two men, 36 and 38, were driving in the area of Monte Diablo Avenue and Ryde Avenue when they heard gunfire, the Stockton Police Department said.

It was then that the two realized they had been shot.

Stockton police said both men’s injuries were non-life-threatening and they were able to drive away from the area to call for medical assistance.

Information regarding a suspect or motive was not available.