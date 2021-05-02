WOODLAND (CBS13) – A man is in custody accused of following a person in a car and threatening to hurt them, the Woodland Police Department said on Sunday.
Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Erick Denny, 40, of Woodland, allegedly was following the victim on Main Street.READ MORE: Passenger Killed As Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Guardrail On Highway North Of Galt, CHP Says
Near the intersection of Main and Walnut streets, Denny used his car to tried to block the victim’s vehicle in the middle of the road, police said. Denny then allegedly exited his vehicle and approached the victim
Woodland police said the victim was able to quickly back away and drive off. However, Denny also got back into his car and continued chasing after the victim, who decided to drive to the Woodland Police Department.READ MORE: 2 Men Shot While Driving Overnight In Stockton
While the two were driving, Denny reportedly made the threats to injure the victim, police said.
As they reached the police department, Woodland officers were able to make contact with Denny in front of the building and eventually arrested him.MORE NEWS: 3 Killed, Over Two Dozen Hurt After Boat Capsizes Off San Diego Coast
Denny was booked into the Yolo County Jail for criminal threats, false imprisonment and was placed on a parole hold, police said.