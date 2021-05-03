COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, laser strikes, Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A person who was allegedly shining a laser at a California Highway Patrol aircraft has been arrested – and it was all caught on camera.

On Sunday, CHP-Valley Division Air Operations released video of a recent laser strike incident.

Exactly where the incident took place was not disclosed, but CHP says Air-21 was helping officers with tracking a speeding DUI suspect at the time.

As seen in the video, Air-21 was struck by a laser several times.
The CHP aircraft continued to circle the area, quickly tracking the suspect down and directing officers to his location.

Later in the video, a patrol car could be seen pulling up – with the suspect putting his hands in the air.

People suspected of shining a laser at an aircraft face federal charges.