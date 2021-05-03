COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento County home was damaged by fire on Monday.

According to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department, the fire happened in a single-story home on Victory Avenue just east over the freeway from Kaiser South Hospital.

Just before 3:30 p.m., an agency spokesperson tweeted that the fire had been “knocked down without injuries. Earlier, there were concerns about the fire spreading to an adjacent home.

No further information has been released.

