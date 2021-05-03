COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Keyes, shooting, stanislaus county

KEYES (CBS13) — Authorities say a fight at some taco trucks near Keyes over the weekend escalated to a shooting that left a teenage boy dead.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office says, a little before 9 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of Martha Avenue and 7th Street in unincorporated Keyes to investigate a reported shooting.

READ MORE: 14 People Arrested, 118 Citations Given In Weekend Mission Against Sideshows In San Joaquin County

An unresponsive teenage boy was then found in the middle of the road. First responders started live-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: Man, 30, Suspected Of DUI In Stockton Crash That Left 2 Women Dead

Witnesses told deputies that a fight had broken out while several people were eating at some taco trucks in the area. Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but shots were soon fired.

Investigators believe the teenage boy who was killed was an unintended target.

MORE NEWS: Hundreds Of Sacramento County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Still Open

Detectives say they have identified persons of interest but no definitive suspects at this point in the investigation. No other details about the persons of interest or suspects have been released.