TRACY (CBS13) – A pipe bomb and materials used for making more were found inside a vehicle in Tracy on Monday.
The devices were found in the trunk of a sedan parked in the area of S. Schulte Road and Mountain House Parkway, according to the San Joaquin County’s Sheriff’s Office.
According to a San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, the suspect arrived at a Valero Gas station and said he had pipe bombs. The man was arrested at gunpoint and the sheriff’s office’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team searched his vehicle and found one bomb and also found more parts used for making pipe bombs.
Several businesses were evacuated during the search.
The sheriff’s department asked people to stay clear f of the area while they investigated.