SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Officials say there are hundreds of open COVID-19 vaccination appointments available at Sacramento County drive-thru locations this week.
The locations still accepting appointments include the county's McClellan and Cal Expo sites.
Both locations will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, officials say. Patients even get to stay in their cars when the shot is given.
Same-day appointments are still available, officials say, and both locations are even accepting patients without an appointment.
McClellan's site runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, while Cal Expo's runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Appointments can be made through the state’s MyTurn website.