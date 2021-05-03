SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A validated Oak Park Blood gang member has been convicted of first-degree murder for a 2017 shooting that left a man dead.
The shooting happened back on Sept. 28, 2017. Sacramento police officers responded to the 5100 block of Ehrhardt Avenue early that morning to investigate a shooting and found Brandon Campbell lying in the street.
Campbell was soon pronounced dead by medics. Prosecutors said he was waiting outside a friend’s house when the suspect, Lakquan Solomon, drove by him.
After an exchange of words, Solomon drove off but then flipped a u-turn. Prosecutors said Solomon then shot Campbell at close range using a 12-gauge shotgun.
Solomon wasn’t identified as the suspect in the shooting until February 2019. However, he had already been in custody since November 2017 for an unrelated incident.
On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced that Solomon had been convicted of first-degree murder for Campbell's killing. He's now facing a maximum sentence of 90 years to life in prison.
Solomon is set to be sentenced on June 11.