“DYNASTY”
Returns for its 4th season on Friday, May 7th on The CW.

New in the Neighborhood:

Sanctuary Blooms
http://www.sanctuaryblooms.com
@sanctuaryblooms (instagram)

Plank Folsom
http://www.plankfolsom.com

“Realm Breaker”
Available from Harper Collins Books May 4, 2021

California Time Traveler Camp
California Museum
1020 O Street, Sacramento
http://www.californiamuseum.org/time-traveler

Modesto Robotics and Technology Summer Camps
June 7 through August 2
http://www.modestoroboticsandtechnology.org

Dave’s Retro Games
Folsom Boulevard Flea Market
8521 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival

2021 Contests

May the 4th Be With You
Stage Nine Entertainment
102 K Street
Old Sacramento Waterfront
http://www.stagenine.com

Effie Yeaw Nature Center
http://www.sacnaturecenter.net
http://www.bigdayofgiving.org/effieyeaw

Bee Box Maker
Ratcliff Horizontal Hives
916.450.9387
http://www.ratcliffhorizontalhives.com

Dr. Kecia Gaither
http://www.keciagaither.com and http://www.powerofd.org
Twitter: @KeciaGaitherMD

