WOODLAND (CBS13) — A reward is now being offered to help solve the string of ATM robberies that have hit one particular Woodland credit union.
From March to April, there have been four robberies at the Yolo Federal Credit Union ATM. All the robberies happened after hours, with Woodland police saying some incidents happened either just before or just after midnight.
Surveillance footage captured an armed suspect wearing a black hoodie, gloves and a mask.
Exactly how much has been stolen from victims was not disclosed, but officials said no one was hurt in the robberies.
The Yolo Federal Credit Union is now offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the robbery suspect.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call Woodland police at (530) 666-2411.