By CBS13 Staff
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a grass fire in rural Placer County near Roseville on Tuesday morning.

Cal Fire says the incident happened off of Baseline Road.

Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but a total of 6.5 acres burned before crews stopped the flames’ forward progress.

Several other fire crews responded to the scene, including firefighters from Roseville Fire and the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

No other details about the incident have been released.