PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a grass fire in rural Placer County near Roseville on Tuesday morning.
Cal Fire says the incident happened off of Baseline Road.
#BaseIncident CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department firefighters responded to the report of a vegetation fire off Baseline Road in Placer County. Firefighters stopped the forward progress of the 6.5 acre fire. Assisted by Roseville Fire and Sac Metro Fire. pic.twitter.com/CR7jzk3vT6
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) May 4, 2021READ MORE: $5 Coupon Offered For People Who Get COVID-19 Vaccine At CVS At Target Stores
Exactly what started the fire is unclear, but a total of 6.5 acres burned before crews stopped the flames’ forward progress.
Several other fire crews responded to the scene, including firefighters from Roseville Fire and the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.
No other details about the incident have been released.