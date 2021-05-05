REDDING (CBS13) — A Caltrans highway maintenance worker rescued a woman who had crashed into the icy water of the Feather River.
The incident happened back on March 10. Caltrans District 2 says one of their workers, Travis Sutton, was plowing snow on Highway 70 when he noticed some tracks that led off the road and towards the river.
Sutton slowed down but didn’t immediately see any car off the road. He then turned back around, pulled over, then went to check the area.
Caltrans says this was when Sutton saw that a car was partially submerged in the Feather River.
Sutton called for help, but Sutton soon noticed a young woman’s head in the rocks. She reportedly said, “Please, help me,” prompting Sutton to make his way down.
The rocks were large and slippery, forcing him to lay on his stomach so that he could grab the woman's hands and pull her up. He then kept the woman in his plow truck to stay warm until an ambulance could arrive.
Caltrans says Sutton’s quick thinking likely saved the woman’s life.