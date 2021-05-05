GALT (CBS13) – Come to shop and get a shot – it’s a new way counties are targeting vaccine clinics. The goal is to make it as convenient as possible to boost their vaccination rates.

At the Galt Market, shoppers took in the sounds of guitar and footsteps as they paced the parking lot full of vendors. But on Wednesday, people could pick up more than produce or clothes.

“Wanting to come look and decided to get a shot,” said Greg Medina.

He took advantage of one of the 500 Johnson & Johnson vaccine shots administered by Sacramento County at the market.

“I was a little leary about it,” said Medina. “We’re all going to have to get vaccinated if we want things opened up.”

The flea market served as a hub where the county hopes to meet people where they’re at and get more shots in arms.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be somewhere like here,” Rodger Advincula said.

But he said he was thankful to walk up.

“My schedule changes from week to week,” he said. “This was convenient because I knew my schedule ahead of time.”

Other counties are doing the same, including Yuba County – facing some of the state’s lowest vaccination rates.

“It’s a little bit concerning,” Stephanie Lucio, who coordinates some of the bi-county’s vaccine clinics. “We’re doing a lot of work to provide the vaccine but also provide education.”

In Yolo County, they’re going to grocery stores to appeal to shoppers – like La Superior Mercados in Woodland.

“Kind of making it as convenient and a one-stop shop as possible,” said Jenny Tan, a county spokesperson. \

She said their clinics strive for equity and target specific groups of people who may be under-served, as shown by vaccine data.

“There is intention there. We want people to feel comfortable,” said Tan. “We know there are barriers of coming to a government or county clinic.”

Yolo County is also brainstorming other places to host clinics to reach people – looking at anywhere from laundromats to landfills. Still, more and more counties are creating convenience on their major mission to herd immunity.