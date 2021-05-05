Update: Police say he has been found.
Previous story below:
OAKDALE (CBS13) — A search is on for a 9-year-old Oakdale boy who was reported missing on Wednesday morning.
The Oakdale Police Department says Josue Zepeda was reported missing from Fair Oaks Elementary a little after 9 a.m. He was last seen leaving the school, police say.
Police say Josue stands around 4’10’’ and was wearing grey shorts, a grey shirt and purple shoes when he was last seen. He may also have his skateboard with him.
Anyone who sees Josue or knows where he might be is urged to call police at (209) 847-2231.