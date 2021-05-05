SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The City of Sacramento is considering a new ordinance to crack down on illegal fireworks.
On Tuesday, a committee will review a new plan to fine property owners where illegal fireworks are being used. The fines would also be used for people who use illegal fireworks on streets and sidewalks in front of people’s homes.READ MORE: Residents Concerned After Barrage of Bullets In Sacramento Neighborhood
City leaders say, because tickets would be sent by mail instead of in-person, police officers would not be the only ones who could issue citations.READ MORE: Facebook Oversight Committee Upholds Former President Donald Trump’s Suspension From Social Media Platform
“We can actually use our code officers and administrative officers to cite people who are hosting parties and shooting off illegal fireworks,” said Councilmember Eric Guerra.
The initial fine would be $1,000 and go up to $5,000 for multiple violations.MORE NEWS: CHP Officer Hit By Drunk Driver In 2019 Returns To Work 564 Days Later
Tuesday’s committee review will take a look at the ordinance and decide whether or not to send it to city council for consideration.