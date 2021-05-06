COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs

Today is the Big Day of Giving! Giving today maximizes your donation because hundreds of nonprofits have matching dollars to double your donation.

Tap here to see a list of nonprofit organizations participating in the Big Day of Giving, and find out how to give.

READ MORE: Man In Custody Accused Of String Of Woodland ATM Robberies

Here’s how CBS13/CW31 are covering the Big Day of Giving:

 

 

 

READ MORE: 1 Dead At Chaotic Crash, Shooting Scene In West Sacramento

 

 

 

 

 

MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: Parents Will Soon Get A Monthly Check, But For How Much?

 