NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — A man has died after a shooting in North Highlands late Wednesday night, authorities say.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, a little after 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 4800 block of Amber Lane, near College Oak Drive, to investigate a report about a person who collapsed and appeared to be bleeding.
Deputies soon discovered that the victim had suffered at least one gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started by first responders, but the man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation. Witnesses have been interviewed and evidence was gathered.
No suspect information has been released at this point.
The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
Anyone with further information relevant to the homicide investigation is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.