JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A Jamestown man has been arrested on suspicion of several sex-related crimes against a child, authorities say.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office says, on Wednesday, they got a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor. Detectives identified the suspect as 57-year-old Jamestown resident Isidro Jimenez.
Jimenez was already a registered sex offender, the sheriff's office says.
Detectives say they quickly gathered evidence that Jimenez allegedly committed new sex-related crimes against a child. He was soon arrested and booked into jail.
The sheriff’s office says no other details about the case are being released at this time.