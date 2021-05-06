COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
JAMESTOWN (CBS13) — A Jamestown man has been arrested on suspicion of several sex-related crimes against a child, authorities say.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says, on Wednesday, they got a report of possible sexual abuse of a minor. Detectives identified the suspect as 57-year-old Jamestown resident Isidro Jimenez.

Jimenez was already a registered sex offender, the sheriff’s office says.

Detectives say they quickly gathered evidence that Jimenez allegedly committed new sex-related crimes against a child. He was soon arrested and booked into jail.

The sheriff’s office says no other details about the case are being released at this time.