RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A former vocational nurse’s retirement just got a whole lot sweeter.
The California Lottery says Drucilla Ferguson is one of the latest people to strike it big playing on a Million Dollar Multiplier Scratchers ticket.
Ferguson bought the lucky ticket at the Stop And Shop Market along Dry Creek Road in Rio Linda. It won her $1 million, before taxes.
“This is a blessing to be able to help my children,” said Ferguson in a statement to the lottery.
Lottery officials say Ferguson is now working to establish a trust.
The lucky Rio Linda retailer also gets $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.