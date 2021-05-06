STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody for attempted murder after he allegedly started a fire at a woman’s home early Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said.
The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Ninth and California streets.READ MORE: Sacramento Police Officer Alexa Palubicki Accused Of Filing False Police Reports
The woman, 48, was in her home when the suspect, 36-year-old Allen Stone, reportedly approached an open window.READ MORE: UC Davis Health Partners With Allegiant Airlines' CEO To Create New COVID Rapid Test
Stockton police said the two were involved in an argument when Stone allegedly lit the window drapes on fire. The victim was able to extinguish the fire, police said.
Stone ran away from the scene but was later located and taken into custody.MORE NEWS: Nevada County Authorities Searching For Woman, Newborn
No injuries were reported.