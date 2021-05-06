COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man is in custody for attempted murder after he allegedly started a fire at a woman’s home early Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said.

The incident happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. in the area of Ninth and California streets.

The woman, 48, was in her home when the suspect, 36-year-old Allen Stone, reportedly approached an open window.

Stockton police said the two were involved in an argument when Stone allegedly lit the window drapes on fire. The victim was able to extinguish the fire, police said.

Stone ran away from the scene but was later located and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.