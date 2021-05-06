WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One person is dead after a chaotic scene in West Sacramento that included a crash and a shooting early Thursday morning.
West Sacramento police say, around 2 a.m., they got a report of shots fired in the area of 6th Street and Cummins Way. Officers responded to the scene and soon discovered two separate scenes of car crashes, including one where a vehicle hit a house.READ MORE: Man Dies After Shooting In North Highlands
One person was rushed to the hospital, while police say another person who was found in a car was pronounced dead.
Police would not say, at this point, if the person who died was shot. No details on any suspect has been given by police.
Due to the complicated scene, police say they expect to be out in the neighborhood investigating through most of the morning.
People are being advised that several blocks in area of 6th Street and Cummins Way are closed and drivers should use an alternate route.