SAN ANDREAS (CBS13) – Caught in the crossfire between Calaveras County deputies and police, an elderly female hostage was pulled out of her home at random. The community is now concerned for her wellbeing.
The moments were described as tense when a suspect pulled an older woman out of her home. The two didn't know each other, at all. The suspect pointed a gun at her until deputies intervened.

The woman hit is described as an elderly female who uses a walker. She was shot as a result of the chaos and commotion, but was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The woman hit is described as an elderly female who uses a walker. She was shot as a result of the chaos and commotion, but was airlifted to the hospital and is expected to recover.
The scary situation quickly became the talk of the town on Friday.
“She was saying there was screaming – gunshots – she said it was really bad,” one neighbor said. “Stuff like that never happens here. It’s a really quiet community.”
Others in the area, like Ethan Anderson, said they were thankful to the deputies that saved the woman’s life.
"Very grateful for their work because I'm more worried about the people involved in the case," Anderson said.
The sheriff’s office has not identified the woman, but they did commend their deputies for their heroic efforts.