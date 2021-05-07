COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Fire Department crews were battling a fire that has spread to multiple structures in the Tahoe Park Friday afternoon.

The blaze initially started at a residence along 11th Avenue near 56th Street.

CBS13 tower cameras were able to pick up smoke from various vantage points around the city.

Very few details have been released at this point.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS13 for more updates.