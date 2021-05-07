EARTHQUAKE EARLY WARNINGS
The Earthquake Warning For California systems uses science, state-of-the-art ground motion monitoring, as well as new and existing alerting methods to deliver warnings to people via cell phones before the strongest shaking arrives. Get Warnings
RESOURCES
Earthquakes can happen in California at any time. Those living in or visiting the Golden State should be prepared to react and respond quickly when an earthquake occurs, including using earthquake warnings as part of their preparedness efforts.