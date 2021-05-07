MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Marysville woman who was walking in a lane of Highway 70 was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning.
California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., the 38-year-old woman was walking northbound in an unlit part of the SR-70 #1 lane near the McGowan Parkway over-crossing.
The woman was then struck by a car heading southbound on the highway.
Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident, CHP says.
The name of the woman has not been released at this point.