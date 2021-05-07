COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:CHP, Marysville News

MARYSVILLE (CBS13) — A Marysville woman who was walking in a lane of Highway 70 was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning.

California Highway Patrol says, just before 2:30 a.m., the 38-year-old woman was walking northbound in an unlit part of the SR-70 #1 lane near the McGowan Parkway over-crossing.

READ MORE: San Andreas Hostage Situation: Deputy And Hostage Shot, Suspect Killed

The woman was then struck by a car heading southbound on the highway.

READ MORE: Police: Woodland Bank Break-In Suspect Tried To Get Into Vault

Officers say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident, CHP says.

MORE NEWS: DA's Office To Review Past Cases Related To Sacramento Police Officer Alexa Palubicki After Arrest For Alleged False Reports

The name of the woman has not been released at this point.