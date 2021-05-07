COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Rest in peace, Olive. And cheers.
Filed Under:Around The Nation

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

SEMINOLE, Pa. (KDKA) – An Armstrong County woman who went viral for her love of beer during the lockdown has passed away.

READ MORE: San Andreas Hostage Situation: Deputy And Hostage Shot, Suspect Killed

You may remember Olive Veronesi from Seminole. She brought a smile to thousands of people’s faces during the difficult and unprecedented days of the early pandemic.

READ MORE: Police: Woodland Bank Break-In Suspect Tried To Get Into Vault

A photo of Olive holding a dry-erase board that read “I need more beer!!” went viral after it was posted to KDKA’s Facebook page last April.

Even Molson Coors heard Olive’s plea, showing up at her house with 150 Coors Light beers a few days later.

MORE NEWS: DA's Office To Review Past Cases Related To Sacramento Police Officer Alexa Palubicki After Arrest For Alleged False Reports

Photo Credit: KDKA

She turned 94 last Friday and of course celebrated with beer.

(Photo: Provided)