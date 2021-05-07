TURLOCK (CBS13) — Authorities say people involved in a Turlock sideshow allegedly started climbing on a fire truck and tried to pull off a fire hose.
Police say, just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, Turlock city firefighters were on duty and stuck in heavy traffic near West Monte and North Berkeley avenues due to a sideshow. Some bystanders believed to be associated with the sideshow then descended on the fire truck.
Firefighters say the people then started climbing onto the fire truck and tried to pull off a section of a fire hose.
The firefighters then turned on their emergency overhead lights and sounded their horn to get the people off and get away.
Police say the fire truck was able to escape the crowd. The firefighters then pulled over at a safe location, secured the loose fire hose, and continued with their shift. No injuries were reported.
Officers soon got to the sideshow but found it was already dispersing.
Turlock police say they are actively investigating the case.