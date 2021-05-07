WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland resident was arrested in connection to various burglaries at agricultural-related properties throughout Yolo County, authorities said on Friday.
Joshua Cain, 50, identified as a suspect through surveillance footage and located at a residence along Community Lane.
According to the Yolo County Sheriff's Office, Cain is accused of stealing tools and fuel from multiple properties.
Cain was found to be on probation and a search of his residence uncovered items taken during the thefts. In total, $4,000 worth of items were stolen from the properties, the sheriff’s office said.
Cain was also found in possession of methamphetamine.
He faces drug- and burglary-related charges.