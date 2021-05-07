COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Woodland News, Yolo County News

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland resident was arrested in connection to various burglaries at agricultural-related properties throughout Yolo County, authorities said on Friday.

Joshua Cain, 50, identified as a suspect through surveillance footage and located at a residence along Community Lane.

According to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office, Cain is accused of stealing tools and fuel from multiple properties.

Cain was found to be on probation and a search of his residence uncovered items taken during the thefts. In total, $4,000 worth of items were stolen from the properties, the sheriff’s office said.

Cain was also found in possession of methamphetamine.

He faces drug- and burglary-related charges.