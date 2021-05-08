COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Elk Grove News

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a blaze in Elk Grove that burned two homes Saturday afternoon, according to the Cosumnes Fire Department.

The fire was reported at around 4:15 p.m. along Bella Vista Way.

According to officials, one of the homes was fully involved in flames while the other sustained some damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews from Folsom and Sacramento assisted in the firefight.

No injuries were reported.