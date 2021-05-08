CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An overnight shooting at a nightclub in Citrus Heights left four people struck by gunfire, police said on Saturday.
Reports of the shooting came in at around 1:25 a.m. from the 7400. block of Auburn Boulevard.
Citrus Heights police said several fights were going on in the parking lot and surrounding area when officers arrived. Officers gained control of the scene and learned the four people had been shot.
All four are expected to survive.
Citrus Heights police said the shooting is being investigated for possible gang ties as a motive.
The shooting forced a full road closure of Auburn Boulevard between Sylvan Corners and Pratt Avenue, but it has since reopened.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting is asked to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department.