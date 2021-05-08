SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a girl, 11, last seen in the Arden-Arcade area Saturday.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the father of the missing girl called to report her missing at 4:10 p.m. She was last seen at around 3:50 p.m.
The father advised that his daughter, Darla Garcia-Noe, walked to a convenience store in the area 20 minutes prior, but never returned home.
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) May 9, 2021
Witnesses reported that they saw Darla exit the store and get into a bright blue Hyundai Kona driven by a man. She was believed to be wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants and white shoes. She is 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and about 110 pounds.
Due to her age, Darla is considered at-risk.
If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.