BUTTE COUNTY – A wildfire in Butte County has forced mandatory evacuations in a rural area north of Chico on Saturday.
The blaze, dubbed the Gunnison Fire, was reported at 3 p.m. at about 100 acres and zero percent containment, Cal Fire said.
Just before 3:30 p.m., the fire had quickly grown to 200 acres due to windy conditions in the area, Cal Fire said.
#GunnisonFire [update] 200 acres. Very windy conditions. pic.twitter.com/ws0EJVgVDj
#GunnisonFire [update] 200 acres. Very windy conditions. pic.twitter.com/ws0EJVgVDj

— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) May 8, 2021
Evacuation orders are for residents living on Denver Lane, Gunnison Way, and Trinidad Drive. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office later added that residents living on Mujar Road and all roads off of Munjar Road must evacuate.
The location of the fire was the area of Munjar Road and Meridian Road, according to Cal Fire.
The cause is unknown at this time.
