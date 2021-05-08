ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Saturday was a busy day for firefighters, especially in the Elk Grove area. The Cosumnes Fire Department battled multiple fires in a matter of hours. The weekend’s weather helped stretch their resources thin.

In an Elk Grove neighborhood, neighbors captured tense moments of two house fires in their tight-knit community.

“It’s a good neighborhood,” said Joe Young, emotional in the moment, as he recalled the scene he saw unfold near his home. “The flames were shooting fifty feet in the air.”

Sounds of crackling flames could be heard as they quickly spread next door. Cosumnes firefighters said luckily, no one was inside, but the homes were incredibly damaged.

Crews spent Saturday afternoon cleaning up. What sparked the fire still isn’t known, but the day’s high winds potentially fueled it.

“The wind is always a factor on fires, both in wildland and structures,” said Cosumnes Deputy Fire Chief, Troy Bair.

The winds played a major factor in the weekend’s red flag warning. Departments were spread thin and battled blazes across their entire area. Minutes away from the house fires, a small grass fire of 4 acres broke out near a busy Elk Grove Road.

In other parts of Northern California, the red flag warning caused CAL FIRE to ready their resources – including extra dozers, engines and staff.

“We are ready, we have equipment staffed up,” said Capt. Jeff Foxworthy with CAL FIRE.

The dry, windy conditions aren’t showing signs of slowing yet and are potential threats to neighborhoods everywhere.

“The fires can start anywhere – in the city, in the suburb, in the country,” Cosumnes Deputy Fire Chief, Daniel Quiggle, said.

All while one Elk Grove neighborhood, dealing with devastation, finds importance in spreading support to each other.

“It’s more than anything,” said Young. “All the material things can be replaced.”

During the next couple of days, firefighters stressed the importance of avoiding doing yard work or grilling – things that could potentially spark a fire.