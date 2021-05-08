SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man is in critical condition after being shot near Woodbine Park in South Sacramento Saturday night, police said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, reports of shots fired came in at around 8:10 p.m. from 52nd Avenue and 24th Street.
The man was found at the scene with at least one gunshot wound and taken to the hospital.
Information regarding a suspect was not available.
No further information was released.