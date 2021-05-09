SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said a man wanted for attempted murder after he allegedly shot his girlfriend in the face was arrested in Oregon.
Kevin Gerolaga, 34, was wanted for the shooting, which happened in the early morning hours of April 21. He allegedly shot the victim during an argument and fled before law enforcement arrived.READ MORE: Red Flag Warning Extended Through Tuesday For Sacramento Valley
On Saturday, San Joaquin County investigators said he was pulled over in Curry County, Oregon. Gerolaga fled from the traffic stop but was arrested shortly later.READ MORE: Westbound I-80 Closed Near Gold Run As Truck Fire Spreads To Vegetation, Placer Sheriff Says
The victim was expected to make a full recovery, the sheriff’s office said.MORE NEWS: Missing Girl, 11, Last Seen In Arden Area Is Found Safe; No One Charged For Any Crime
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Gerolaga was being transported to the county on Saturday.