COMING BACK:CBS13 is covering the comeback from the pandemic. Read more
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Sacramento News

5/9/21 – UpdateThe Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Darla was found and safely returned to her family in Woodland. No one was charged with any crimes.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing advisory for a girl, 11, last seen in the Arden-Arcade area Saturday.

READ MORE: Parents Mixed On Signing Children Up For COVID Vaccine Trial

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the father of the missing girl called to report her missing at 4:10 p.m. She was last seen at around 3:50 p.m.

The father advised that his daughter, Darla Garcia-Noe, walked to a convenience store in the area 20 minutes prior, but never returned.

Witnesses reported that they saw Darla exit the store and get into a bright blue Hyundai Kona driven by a man. She was believed to be wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants and white shoes. She is 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes and about 110 pounds.

Due to her age, Darla is considered at-risk.

MORE NEWS: Man In Critical Condition After Being Shot Near South Sacramento Park

If anyone has information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.