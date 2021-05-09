FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Fairfield police decided to make some Mother’s Day magic after a flower delivery driver ended up in handcuffs.
The police department on Sunday said the driver was involved in a crash, then found to be driving under the influence.
After taking the driver into custody, no one was able to finish out the multiple remaining flower orders that were sitting in the back of the driver's vehicle – until officers stepped up.
Fairfield police said responding officers took over the delivery duties to ensure they arrived at their destinations on time, or as soon as they could have after the incident.
See photos from the scene below.
Further details regarding the crash were not released.