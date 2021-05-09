NATOMAS (CBS13) – Sacramento firefighters worked fast to put out flames in a house fire in Natomas Sunday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a home near Arena Boulevard and Interstate 5.
Flames started in the garage and spread to one other home before firefighters knocked it down. The winds are a big concern for spreading structure fires, too.
“They did an amazing job, they were here so quick,” said Taylor Gibson, a neighbor. “I’m amazed at how many teams they have here and their response time was very, very fast.”
Firefighters say one person inside the home was able to get out safely.
The blaze happened as the weekend’s Red Flag Warning was extended through Tuesday evening. Just a day prior, several fires popped up around the Sacramento area.