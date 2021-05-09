SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento Fire Department crews had another busy day in the thick of yet another Red Flag Warning.

This one was extended all the way into Tuesday afternoon as critical fire weather conditions are expected until then.

Flames ripped through a field near a busy intersection and businesses in Arden-Arcade on Sunday afternoon.

The glowing orange streaks torched three acres of dry grass into ash at the intersection of Fair Oaks Boulevard and Cadillac Drive.

Sacramento Fire Department crews are able to race to the fire line and knock it down as smoke billows into the clear sky.

It’s another sign of the dangers that come with a red flag warning.

“We’re seeing our fuels, which are things like the grasses and things that can burn, are at record level dryness,” Eric Kurth, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Sacramento, said. “We’re seeing more of what we expect to see in June or maybe early July.”

Kurth said that’s fairly uncommon to see these warnings occur this early in the fire season.

“We’ve seen that on four other occasions in some of our dry years like our drought years in 2013, 2014. And then back in 2007 and in 2008.” Kurth said. “So, it’s very odd, especially to get back-to-back weekends.”

While local crews are working on smaller fires, Cal fire is also seeing action.

Hundreds of acres were burnt in Butte and Calaveras counties in wildfires there on Saturday.

For this particular red flag warning, Cal Fire is staffing up three helicopters in Northern California along with an air attack and air tanker at McClellan Airport.

The weather service said it’s also taking precautions due to low humidity by extending this warning into Tuesday afternoon.

“We’ve had some pretty strong winds. But when we see the humidity levels being extremely dry, the criteria for the amount of wind we need actually lowers,” Kurth said.

With the warning still in place, the NWS has another warning of its own: Don’t let your guard down, even if it’s early in fire season.

“People might be lulled by the fact that it’s May. Early May, people aren’t typically worried much about fire and potentially starting a fire,” Kurth said.

This warning is for areas below the 2,000-foot elevation level.

The NWS told CBS13 that the mountain areas could be an area of concern sooner due to the snow pack going away very quickly.