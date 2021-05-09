SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Breezy winds and dry conditions have extended this weekend’s Red Flag Warning through Tuesday evening for the western portions of the Sacramento Valley, Delta and Coastal Range.
The National Weather Service Sacramento announced the extension Sunday after already extending the warning for portions of the Bay Area.
With critical fire weather conditions expected through Tuesday, the NWS advises people to avoid using equipment that creates sparks and check for vehicle parts dragging on the ground.
North and northeast winds are forecasted to reach up to 25 miles per hour speeds, while wind gusts are expected to reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour during this period, according to the NWS. Additionally, minimal humidity is expected with poor to moderated overnight recovery also expected.
On Saturday, firefighters across the Sacramento area battled several blazes that damaged homes, destroyed outbuildings and impacted traffic on multiple highways. Fires popped up in Sacramento, Folsom, Elk Grove, Vacaville and Sloughhouse.
Bigger fires popped up even further out in the Greater Sacramento Region. A nearly 550-acre wildfire forced evacuations Saturday north of Chico but has since been fully contained.MORE NEWS: Missing Girl, 11, Last Seen In Arden Area Is Found Safe; No One Charged For Any Crime
The Red Flag Warning was initially in effect from late Friday to Monday evening.