PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A truck fire that spread to vegetation Sunday shut down westbound I-80 near Gold Run.
The fire has spread to vegetation just off the interstate along Gold Run Road and was reported at approximately 2 acres in size, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.
Caltrans said the interstate is closed at Secret Town Road and traffic is being diverted off the interstate at Gold Run.
Delays are expected.
Cal Fire and Placer Hills Fire have responded to assist.